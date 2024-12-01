 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taysom Hill carted off in fourth quarter of Saints-Rams

  
Published December 1, 2024 06:50 PM

The Saints will likely be without Taysom Hill for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Hill has been carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of the matchup. He went down after converting moving the chains on fourth-and-1 with a run. He had gotten the ball on a direct snap and went for 2 yards, but was clearly shaken up after the play.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Hill’s left cleat was taken off as he was loaded onto the cart.

Hill is officially doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Hill lined up at quarterback, running back, full back, tight end, and receiver during the contest. He rushed five times for 10 yards and caught five passes for 37 yards.

Additionally, Saints left guard Nick Saldiveri went down on Carr’s touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and had to be carted off the field with a knee injury. He was declared questionable to return. Landon Young came in to replace him. Safety Tyrann Mathieu also exited with a shoulder injury and was ruled questionable to return.

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson also left the contest with a hand injury and was announced as questionable to return.

The Rams lead the Saints 21-14 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.