Taysom Hill carted off in fourth quarter of Saints-Rams

The Saints will likely be without Taysom Hill for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Hill has been carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of the matchup. He went down after converting moving the chains on fourth-and-1 with a run. He had gotten the ball on a direct snap and went for 2 yards, but was clearly shaken up after the play.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Hill’s left cleat was taken off as he was loaded onto the cart.

Hill is officially doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Hill lined up at quarterback, running back, full back, tight end, and receiver during the contest. He rushed five times for 10 yards and caught five passes for 37 yards.

Additionally, Saints left guard Nick Saldiveri went down on Carr’s touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and had to be carted off the field with a knee injury. He was declared questionable to return. Landon Young came in to replace him. Safety Tyrann Mathieu also exited with a shoulder injury and was ruled questionable to return.

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson also left the contest with a hand injury and was announced as questionable to return.

The Rams lead the Saints 21-14 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.