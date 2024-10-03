Taysom Hill has rib fractures

Saints head coach Dennis Allen provided an update on tight end Taysom Hill’s condition on Thursday and it didn’t provide much optimism about his availability for Monday’s game against the Chiefs.

Hill missed Week Three with a chest injury and suffered a different injury to his ribs in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. He has not practiced this week and Allen said on Thursday, via multiple reporters, that Hill has fractures to the ribs.

Allen said he did not know at this point if Hill is a candidate for injured reserve, which would rule him out for at least four games.

Hill ran for two touchdowns against Atlanta before leaving the game, so the Saints may have to find another complement for Alvin Kamara in the backfield this week.