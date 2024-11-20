Taysom Hill is the NFC offensive player of the week

Reasons to smile have been in short supply around the Saints this season, but Taysom Hill provided several of them last Sunday.

Hill ran seven times for 138 yards, caught eight passes for 50 yards, and completed 1-of-2 passes for 18 yards during a 35-14 win over the Browns. Three of Hill’s runs resulted in touchdowns, including a career-long 75-yard scamper for a score.

The versatility that Hill showed on Sunday has been the hallmark of his career. The tight end is the second player in NFL history with 25 rushing touchdowns, 10 touchdown passes, and 10 touchdown catches.

Sunday’s showing led the NFL to name Hill the NFC offensive player of the week for Week 11. It’s the second time he’s been the conference’s offensive honoree and he also won special teams player of the week in 2018.