 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerscontractv2_241120.jpg
Jets organization is prone to a culture of leaks
nbc_pft_classactionlawsuit_241120.jpg
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
nbc_pft_draft_241120.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerscontractv2_241120.jpg
Jets organization is prone to a culture of leaks
nbc_pft_classactionlawsuit_241120.jpg
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
nbc_pft_draft_241120.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taysom Hill is the NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published November 20, 2024 12:06 PM

Reasons to smile have been in short supply around the Saints this season, but Taysom Hill provided several of them last Sunday.

Hill ran seven times for 138 yards, caught eight passes for 50 yards, and completed 1-of-2 passes for 18 yards during a 35-14 win over the Browns. Three of Hill’s runs resulted in touchdowns, including a career-long 75-yard scamper for a score.

The versatility that Hill showed on Sunday has been the hallmark of his career. The tight end is the second player in NFL history with 25 rushing touchdowns, 10 touchdown passes, and 10 touchdown catches.

Sunday’s showing led the NFL to name Hill the NFC offensive player of the week for Week 11. It’s the second time he’s been the conference’s offensive honoree and he also won special teams player of the week in 2018.