Taysom Hill scores three TDs, leads Saints to 35-14 win over Browns

Taysom Hill scored three touchdowns as the Saints cruised by the Browns 35-14 on Sunday.

The Saints used Hill as a runner, thrower, receiver, and returner in Week 11, clearly making him the focal point of the offense. While Cleveland did force two turnovers off of Hill — an interception and a fumble — it wasn’t nearly enough to negate Hill’s impact.

The offensive weapon finished with 138 yards rushing on seven carries, 50 receiving yards on eight catches, 18 passing yards, and 42 yards on a kick return.

Hill opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter before adding 33- and 75-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter to help ice the contest.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling also had a 71-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and Juwan Johnson had a 1-yard TD as well in the contest.

Derek Carr completed 21-of-27 passes for 248 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no picks. Alvin Kamara had 67 yards on 16 carries and four receptions for 22 yards.

Cleveland largely kept pace with New Orleans for the first three quarters, but couldn’t do enough in the fourth. Things started poorly for the visitors, as Cleveland couldn’t convert fourth-and-1 on its first drive for a turnover on downs. Kicker Dustin Hopkins also missed a pair of field goals, including one from 27 yards out.

Quarterback Jameis Winston finished 30-of-46 for 395 yards with two touchdowns. Jerry Jeudy had an 89-yard score, ending the game with six catches for 142 yards.

Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi is now 2-0 since taking over for Dennis Allen. At 4-7, New Orleans will have a bye in Week 12.

The Browns are now 2-8 and will play the Steelers on Thursday night.