Pro Football Talk
TE Brady Russell re-signs with Seahawks

  
Published April 9, 2025 04:30 PM

Tight end Brady Russell is back on the Seahawks’ roster.

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that Russell has signed the exclusive rights free agent contract they tendered him with last month.

Russell signed off of the Eagles’ practice squad early in the 2023 season and he has appeared in 26 games over his first two NFL seasons. He played just 49 offensive snaps in those contests, but he has racked up 542 snaps on special teams for Seattle.

Russell has been credited with 17 tackles in his special teams role.

Noah Fant, AJ Barner, and Eric Saubert are the other tight ends on the Seattle roster at the moment.