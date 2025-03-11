TE Juwan Johnson agrees to three-year deal to remain in New Orleans

Tight end Juwan Johnson isn’t going anywhere.

Johnson has agreed to terms on a three-year deal to remain with the Saints, his agent, AJ Vaynerchuk, announced on social media. NFL Media reports it’s a $30.75 million deal with a max value of $34.5 million and includes $21.25 million guaranteed.

Johnson, 28, is 36th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

He spent his first five seasons with the Saints, and in 2024, Johnson played all 17 games and set career highs with 50 catches for 548 yards. He also scored three touchdowns.

In his career, he has 146 receptions for 1,622 yards and 18 touchdowns.