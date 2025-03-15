 Skip navigation
TE Kenny Yeboah agrees to terms with Lions

  
Published March 14, 2025 08:00 PM

The Lions have agreed to terms with tight end Kenny Yeboah on a one-year deal, Dave Birkett of the Free Press reports.

Yeboah, 26, joins a tight ends room with Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra.

Yeboah spent the past four seasons with the Jets, appearing in 33 games with two starts. He saw action on 309 offensive snaps and 610 on special teams.

He has nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown and 11 special teams tackles.

In 2024, Yeboah played nine games with one start and had career bests with five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.