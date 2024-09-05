 Skip navigation
TE Noah Gray agrees to a three-year contract extension with Chiefs

  
September 5, 2024

Hours before the season opener, the Chiefs agreed to a contract extension with tight end Noah Gray.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gray will receive a three-year, $18 million extension that includes $10.1 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The Chiefs made Gray a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he has played 50 games with 19 starts. Last season, Gray started a career-high 10 games with the Chiefs in two tight end sets, along with Travis Kelce, and Gray had a career-high 305 yards and two touchdowns on 28 catches.

Gray played 592 offensive snaps last season — more than 55 percent of the plays — and 219 on special teams. For his career, he has seen action on 1,478 offensive snaps and 781 on special teams.

Gray has totaled 63 catches for 640 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons.