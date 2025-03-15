 Skip navigation
Ted Karras joins the NFLPA Executive Committee

  
Published March 15, 2025 12:02 PM

The NFL Players Association is currently conducting its annual meetings, in Hawaii. And a new member of the Executive Committee has been elected.

Bengals center Ted Karras replaces defensive back Michael Thomas, who retired from the NFL before the 2024 season.

“I’ve been involved with the NFLPA for a long time and have seen the great work that guys like Michael Thomas and Austin Ekeler have done,” Karras said in a press release distributed by the union. “My biggest thing will be educating and informing our player population on not only what the union does, but the benefits and programming that have been created for players. I’m excited to get to work and help lead this union.”

Karras joins Jalen Reeves-Maybin (President), Thomas Hennessy (Treasurer), Oren Burks, Calais Campbell, Austin Ekeler, Cameron Heyward, Case Keenum, Ryan Kelly, Brandon McManus, and Thomas Morstead, all of whom were elected to two-year terms a year ago.