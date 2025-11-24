Teddy Bridgewater: If it’s my turn, I’ve just got to answer the bell

Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played his most extensive action in years on Sunday night after Baker Mayfield departed Tampa Bay’s eventual loss to the Rams with a left shoulder sprain.

Bridgewater said in his postgame press conference that he arrived in Los Angeles at 10:30 Sunday morning separately from the team after attending a funeral in South Florida. He then went out and completed 8-of-15 passes for 62 yards in the second half on Sunday.

Head coach Todd Bowles expressed confidence in Bridgewater should Mayfield need to miss time with his injury. Bridgewater noted he will be ready to go if called upon.

“I’m very confident, and if it’s my turn, it’s my number, I’ve just got to answer the bell,” Bridgewater said, adding it would “definitely” make a difference with a full week of practice under his belt.

Bridgewater said it’s unfortunate that his chance to play had to come from Mayfield’s injury.

“But Bake’s a tough guy, man,” Bridgewater said. “He tried to come back out there today and tough it out for the guys, and that says a lot about him, says a lot about this team.

“That’s the way Baker plays the game,” Bridgewater later added. “When it’s going well, everyone’s [saying], ‘Ah yeah.’ But then, when something bad happens, it’s, ‘Oh, Bake should’ve…’ Nah, that’s the way Bake plays the game. That’s what makes Bake special — his relentless effort every play. He tries to maximize every play. If it’s not there down the field, take off, try to run. He’ll do everything he can to lay it on the line for his team, and that’s all you can ask for from your guys.”

Though Mayfield was ruled out, he did come back on the sideline during the third quarter in street clothes and with his left arm in a sling.

“[He was] very calm, just making sure that I was good with the no-huddle signals, and the no-huddle calls,” Bridgewater said. “Still just being that leader that he is. So, I appreciate him for that.”

We’ll see if Bridgewater will have to start next week when the Bucs host the Cardinals.