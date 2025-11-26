 Skip navigation
Teddy Bridgewater will get most first-team reps, Baker Mayfield could still play

  
Published November 26, 2025 12:56 PM

The Buccaneers will spend their practice week getting Teddy Bridgewater ready to play against the Cardinals, but they won’t make a call on their starting quarterback until closer to kickoff.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday that Bridgewater will get most of the first-team work over the next few days. Bridgewater played the second half of the team’s Week 12 loss to the Rams after Baker Mayfield was ruled out with a left shoulder injury.

Bowles said that Mayfield, who is dealing with a sprain, is sore and that his condition will be monitored over the rest of the week. The team will see how he is before making a call on who starts against Arizona.

Mayfield has been on the injury report many times during his two-plus seasons with the Buccaneers, but he has started every game the team has played over that span.