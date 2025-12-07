Tee Higgins 21-yard touchdown gives Bengals 14-3 lead over Bills

Two drives, two touchdowns for the Bengals.

Cincinnati leads Buffalo 14-3 after Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for a 21-yard touchdown to cap the club’s second possession.

The Bengals have been tremendous on third down to start the contest, converting on all five chances. On this drive, Burrow hit tight end Mike Gesicki with a 14-yard pass on third-and-11 to move the chains. Gesicki went up and high-pointed the ball over a defender, keeping hold of it as he went to the ground to secure the possession.

Two plays later, Burrow dropped back and fired deep to the end zone for Higgins, who clearly got two feet in bounds for the score.

On the other side, the Bills got deep into Cincinnati territory on their first drive. Ty Johnson had an opportunity to score on a long run, but got tripped up in the snow as he was trying to break away. Then Josh Allen was unable to convert third-and-2 from Cincinnati’s 5-yard line, getting stuffed for a 3-yard loss. Buffalo settled for a field goal to get the team’s first points on the board.