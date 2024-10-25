Tee Higgins added to injury report, questionable for Sunday vs. Eagles

The Bengals may not have receiver Tee Higgins when they play the Eagles on Sunday.

Higgins was added to Friday’s injury report as limited with a quad injury. He is listed as questionable.

Higgins missed the season’s first two games with a hamstring issue. He’s caught 29 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns so far in 2024, including four receptions for 82 yard with a touchdown in last week’s win over Cleveland.

Notably, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee) and safety Geno Stone (shin) have no game status and are expected to play for Cincinnati. Brown and Stone were both upgraded to full participants in practice on Friday after they were limited on Thursday.