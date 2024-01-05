Tee Higgins doubtful for Week 18, Ja’Marr Chase set to play

Tee Higgins has perhaps played his last game in a Bengals uniform.

With the club eliminated from postseason contention, Cincinnati has listed Higgins as doubtful for Sunday’s season finale against the Browns. He did not participate in practice all week.

Via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer, head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins just did rehab work on Friday and the team will “see where he’s at tomorrow.” But by listing Higgins as doubtful, Cincinnati has acknowledged it’s highly unlikely Higgins will be ready to play on Sunday.

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Higgins is in the last year of his rookie contract. He’s battled injuries throughout the season, appearing in 12 games with 11 starts. That’s largely why he’s registered career lows in receptions (42), yards (656), and touchdowns (five).

There were various trade rumors about Higgins last offseason, but Cincinnati shut those down before keeping Higgins for 2023. With Ja’Marr Chase also eligible for a contract extension in the coming offseason, it remains to be seen if the Bengals will have room for both players.

Chase (shoulder) is set to play in the season finale as he’s off the injury report. He said this week that he intended to play.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder) and cornerback Jalen Davis (groin) are both questionable.

Quarterback Jake Browning (foot), running back Joe Mixon (illness), and receiver Trenton Irwin (hamstring) all have no game status and are expected to play.