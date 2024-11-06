Tee Higgins doubtful, Orlando Brown Jr. questionable for Thursday night

It looks like the Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins again on Thursday night.

Higgins has missed the last two games with a quad injury and he is listed as doubtful to play against the Ravens. He did not take part in practice at all this week.

Wideout Charlie Jones also did not practice and he’s also listed as doubtful due to a groin injury. Third-round pick Jermaine Burton, who was a healthy scratch last weekend, is expected to be part of the receiver group on Thursday.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee, fibula) did not play last week and is listed as questionable after a pair of limited practices. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (rib) moved from out of practice to limited on Wednesday and drew a questionable tag as well. Running back Chase Brown (rib), defensive end Sam Hubbard (hamstring), and quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) have no designations.