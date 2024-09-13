Tee Higgins doubtful to play this week

The Bengals’ next bid to show that they are the team to beat in the AFC this season is likely to unfold without wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins has been out with a hamstring injury since late last week and head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that he is doubtful to play against the Chiefs this weekend.

The wideout’s contractual status has added some extra conversation to his absence from the field. Higgins was on track to play before landing on the injury report last Thursday, but pushed back this week at any suggestion that he’s “faking” his current injury because he doesn’t want to play for the Bengals on the franchise tag.

Taylor said that tight end Tanner Hudson (knee), defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb), and tackle Amarius Mims (pec) are also doubtful to face the Chiefs.