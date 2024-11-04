Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr. listed as out of practice by Bengals

Monday’s practice report for the Bengals is just an estimation, but it is in line with what a couple of key offensive players were able to do in practice last week.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad) and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee, fibula) were both listed as non-participants on Monday. Both players missed practice all of last week and did not play in Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Head coach Zac Taylor said “we’ll see” when asked about their status for Thursday’s game against the Ravens.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (rib), wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin), and running back Zack Moss (neck) were also listed as out. Defensive end Sam Hubbard (hamstring) and safety Geno Stone (shin) were listed as limited. Safety Jordan Battle (ankle), running back Chase Brown (rib), and quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) would have been full participants.