Zac Taylor: “We’ll see” if Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr. can return this week

The Bengals are dealing with several injury concerns, but there’s a chance they could have two key offensive players back for Thursday night’s key divisional matchup against the Ravens.

Receiver Tee Higgins has not played since the club’s Week 7 victory over the Browns, and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has been out since the Week 8 loss to the Eagles. But both players could return in a few days.

“We’ll see,” head coach Zac Taylor said in his Monday press conference. “We’re limited in our field work, but both of those guys have the right attitude about it. So, that’s step one, is they both want to do it. And now, just physically, we’ll put them through everything we can over the next couple of days to see where they can help us.”

Taylor noted that the team got better news than expected on defensive tackle BJ Hill’s rib injury. But running back Zack Moss will be out indefinitely with a neck injury.

The Bengals will “be open to everything” when it comes to potentially adding a player at running back with Moss out.

Additionally, rookie tight end Erick All suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the season.

“Horrible for him,” Taylor said. “He obviously rehabbed, put himself in a position from the previous one a year ago and did all the things he could do to help us win. Just a guy you love being around and appreciate.”

All recorded 20 receptions for 158 yards in nine games this season.