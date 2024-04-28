 Skip navigation
Terique Owens, son of T.O., signs with 49ers

  
Published April 27, 2024 08:28 PM

The son of Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens will start his career in the same place.

Per multiple reports, receiver Terique Owens has agreed to terms with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

Terique played at Florida Atlantic before transferring to Missouri State. He had 528 yards on 28 catches in 2023.

49ers G.M. John Lynch recently explained the similarities he saw between father and son.

“T.O. was out here at the local pro day and his son Terique performed really well and that was pretty cool,” Lynch said. “I saw him running at me and I played against T.O. a lot and there was something in that stride that was very familiar. It was something about the gait. And it’s crazy how those things translate.”

It was enough for the 49ers to give Terique a spot on the 90-man roster.

Terrell Owens spent eight years with the 49ers, where he was a three-time first-team All-Pro. He had a career-best 1,451 receiving yards with the 49ers in 2000.