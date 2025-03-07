Terrel Bernard, Bills agree to four-year extension

Linebacker Terrel Bernard is staying in Buffalo.

The Bills announced that they have agreed to a four-year extension with Bernard on Friday. NFL Media reports that the deal is worth $50 million with $25.2 million in guaranteed money.

Bernard joins wide receiver Khalil Shakir as key members of the Bills who have agreed to new deals this month.

Bernard was a 2022 third-round pick and had one year left on his rookie deal with Buffalo. He moved into the starting lineup in 2023 and recorded 247 tackles, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions, and four fumble recoveries over the last two seasons.