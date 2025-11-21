 Skip navigation
Terrel Bernard leaves with an apparent arm injury

  
Published November 20, 2025 10:22 PM

Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard has left for the X-ray room with 10:27 remaining in the third quarter.

Bernard was injured when he teamed up with Matt Milano to tackle Texans running back Nick Chubb for a 1-yard loss.

Bernard appeared in a lot of pain, writhing on the ground before athletic trainers arrived to check on him. He walked directly into the tunnel, and he was holding his right arm as he left.

He has five tackles, including one for loss.

The Texans still lead 20-16 after a second-half possession for each team.