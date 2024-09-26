Terrel Bernard returns to Bills practice

Bills linebacker Terrell Bernard is not slated to play this week, but there is a good sign for his future availability.

Bernard (pectoral) returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his pectoral against the Dolphins in Week 2. He was a limited participant in the session.

But head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Bernard out for the Week 4 matchup against the Ravens.

Bernard has recorded 13 total tackles so far this season.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (neck) remained limited. Cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) remained out of practice.

Josh Allen (left hand) remained full, as did tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee).

The team placed offensive lineman Tylan Grable on injured reserve earlier in the day.