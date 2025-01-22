 Skip navigation
Terrion Arnold believes he’ll be “best corner in the league pretty soon”

  
Published January 22, 2025 07:32 AM

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week that the team’s window to win a Super Bowl remains open despite their loss to the Commanders in the divisional round and getting to the promised land would be likelier if the team’s young players develop into stars.

Their first pick from the 2024 draft believes he is on that kind of trajectory. Cornerback Terrion Arnold was installed as a starter out of the gate and he finished the season with his 60 tackles and 10 passes defensed. Arnold was flagged for a lot of penalties early in the year, but he cleaned up that part of his game as the year unfolded and he said the overall experience of his rookie year left him feeling like he’s destined for big things.

“It was nothing but experience,” Arnold said, via the team’s website. “A lot of teams sit back and play zone, and I had to go out there and challenge receiver one’s and I’m young. I know I’ll be the best corner in the league pretty soon.”

We’ll have to wait until the fall to see if Arnold’s play backs up his bravado, but the Lions have to like the confidence they hear from a player who will find himself on an island often in the coming years.