Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Terrion Arnold set to return for Lions, Kerby Joseph ruled out

  
Published October 31, 2025 03:50 PM

Cornerback Terrion Arnold will be back in the Lions’ secondary for Sunday’s NFC North showdown with the Vikings.

Arnold missed the team’s last two games with a shoulder injury, but he was a full participant in practice all of this week and he does not have an injury designation for the game.

Arnold’s return is good news for a secondary that’s been bedeviled by injuries. In addition to the players that have landed on injured reserve, they’ll be without safety Kerby Joseph (knee) this weekend while cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and safety Daniel Thomas (forearm) are listed as questionable.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) is also listed as questionable, but head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday that he thinks Decker will be good to go on Sunday.

Running back Sione Vaki (groin) rounds out the questionable group and the Lions ruled out linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) and running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring).