Terron Armstead carted off at Dolphins practice

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead’s bid to be ready for the start of the regular season may have been dealt a serious blow at Thursday’s practice.

Armstead had to be carted off the field during the team’s joint session with the Texans. Reporters at the session said Armstead injured his right leg and was avoiding putting any weight on it when he was being loaded onto the cart.

Armstead said on Wednesday that he was “still working through that process” of getting ready to play against the Chargers in Week One after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee this offseason.

Austin Jackson is set to start at right tackle in Miami. Kendall Lamm, Cedric Ogbuehi, Geron Christian, and seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes are the backup options.