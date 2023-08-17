Terron Armstead “still working through that process” of getting ready for Week 1

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead dealt with a number of injuries while making 14 starts over the regular season and playoffs last season and he’s been managing his workload this offseason as well.

Armstead had arthroscopic knee surgery that led the team to put him on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp. Armstead is off the list now and he took a step toward being ready for Week One by taking reps during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Texans.

When that session was over, Armstead shared where he is in terms of being ready for Miami’s opener against the Chargers.

“Process. I’m still getting ready,” Armstead said, via a transcript from the team. “I don’t feel like I’m fully ready yet for the regular season, but we don’t have a game yet. Still working through that process. Trying to get more reps to get more game-ready and get my body feeling optimal. Just get it as good as possible to go out and play some ball.”

Keeping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy has been a focus of the Dolphins offseason and success on that front will be likelier with a healthy offensive line protecting him, so the hope will be that Armstead can get where he needs to be as soon as possible.