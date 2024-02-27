Terry Fontenot: We’ve got to get the QB position right, and there are some really good options

The Falcons have not reached the playoffs since 2017, which was the last time they had a winning record. Since Matt Ryan left following the 2021 season, the Falcons have gone through Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.

They are back in the hunt for another one.

General Manager Terry Fontenot, whose team has gone 7-10 in his three seasons in the position, has hired his second head coach and his future now hinges on getting the right quarterback.

“Yeah, we’ve got to get it right, and that’s real clear. We haven’t shied away from that,” Fontenot said Tuesday at the Scouting Combine. “We know that’s critical to get that position right, but it doesn’t stop there. We have to get the right quarterback in, and we have to improve this entire roster and get ready to roll this season.”

The good news is: Justin Fields may be one of the quarterbacks available via trade; Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield are unrestricted free agents; and, with the eighth pick, the Falcons could pull off a trade for one of the top draft prospects.

The Falcons will get a quarterback. The question is: Who?

“Yeah, we won’t close any doors,” Fontenot said. “It can be a veteran. It can be a young player. We won’t close any doors. It’s about getting it right, whatever that is. The cool thing about this year is there are a lot of really good options in all areas. There’s good options regarding veterans, UFAs, possible trades, the draft. There’s a lot of good options. The critical part is to make sure we get it right.”

Atlanta, with Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts among the weapons available, is enticing for whoever ends up as the team’s starting quarterback.