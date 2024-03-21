Terry McDonough denies assault allegation, vows civil and criminal action against neighbor

Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough has been accused of assault by a neighbor. McDonough, through attorney Michael Caspino, denies the allegations.

“Terry McDonough’s neighbor maliciously took a tractor and ran it across his back lawn to destroy his land,” Caspino told PFT by phone on Thursday morning. “This neighbor has been a serious problem for the entire community. When Terry confronted him, the neighbor attempted to cause physical harm to Terry. Terry never touched the neighbor and left. Civil and criminal charges are now being brought against Terry’s neighbor. The claim of assault by Terry is made up by the neighbor.”

The civil claims will include trespass and destruction of private property. The criminal charge will be trespass.

McDonough’s arbitration claim against the Cardinals is still pending. The new allegation is irrelevant to the situation. It could be relevant to the P.R. campaign against McDonough, which began with an effort to smear McDonough that Caspino called “disgusting.”