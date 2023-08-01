Terry McLaurin feels “nuanced connection” with Sam Howell

The Commanders are getting Sam Howell ready to start at quarterback this season and one of the biggest parts of that process will be getting him on the same page with the team’s top wide receiver.

On Monday, Terry McLaurin said that process is going well thus far. McLaurin said that he sees Howell “growing” into the role and that the second-year player has a confidence “you can’t help but notice” when he’s on the field.

Those things have helped the pair develop good chemistry as they work to get ready for the regular season.

“As we’ve gone over the course of this offseason, we’ve thrown together, we’ve gotten some reps out here,” McLaurin said, via the team’s website. “I think one thing that strikes me with him is we have a nuanced connection.”

Howell became the 10th starting quarterback that McLaurin has played with in the NFL when he started last season’s finale. If that number stays the same for a while, it should bode well for the Commanders offense.