 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Pickups of the Day: Have Mercy, Tom Murphy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023 25 to 21, led by examples of modern college football roster construction
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Pickups of the Day: Have Mercy, Tom Murphy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023 25 to 21, led by examples of modern college football roster construction
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terry McLaurin feels “nuanced connection” with Sam Howell

  
Published August 1, 2023 08:22 AM

The Commanders are getting Sam Howell ready to start at quarterback this season and one of the biggest parts of that process will be getting him on the same page with the team’s top wide receiver.

On Monday, Terry McLaurin said that process is going well thus far. McLaurin said that he sees Howell “growing” into the role and that the second-year player has a confidence “you can’t help but notice” when he’s on the field.

Those things have helped the pair develop good chemistry as they work to get ready for the regular season.

“As we’ve gone over the course of this offseason, we’ve thrown together, we’ve gotten some reps out here,” McLaurin said, via the team’s website. “I think one thing that strikes me with him is we have a nuanced connection.”

Howell became the 10th starting quarterback that McLaurin has played with in the NFL when he started last season’s finale. If that number stays the same for a while, it should bode well for the Commanders offense.