 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terry McLaurin has two touchdowns, Commanders lead 28-0

  
Published December 1, 2024 02:02 PM

The rout is on in Washington.

Terry McLaurin has scored back-to-back touchdowns after back-to-back fumbles by the Titans. The Commanders lead 28-0.

McLaurin scored on a 16-yard touchdown reception after Tony Pollard’s fumble, which was forced and recovered by Mike Sainristil. He then caught a 4-yard touchdown pass after Jha’Quan Jackson fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Tyler Owens forced it and Mykal Walker recovered for the Commanders.

McLaurin has five catches for 50 yards.

Jayden Daniels is 8-of-9 for 69 yards and two touchdowns.