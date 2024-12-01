Terry McLaurin has two touchdowns, Commanders lead 28-0

The rout is on in Washington.

Terry McLaurin has scored back-to-back touchdowns after back-to-back fumbles by the Titans. The Commanders lead 28-0.

McLaurin scored on a 16-yard touchdown reception after Tony Pollard’s fumble, which was forced and recovered by Mike Sainristil. He then caught a 4-yard touchdown pass after Jha’Quan Jackson fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Tyler Owens forced it and Mykal Walker recovered for the Commanders.

McLaurin has five catches for 50 yards.

Jayden Daniels is 8-of-9 for 69 yards and two touchdowns.