Terry McLaurin remains a non-participant on Friday

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) is listed as a non-participant for Friday’s practice.

The team did not practice, so the report is an estimation.

Despite Dan Quinn’s optimism about McLaurin’s status for Monday Night Football, it seems likely that McLaurin will miss a third consecutive game.

McLaurin has 10 catches for 149 yards this season.

Running back Chris Rodriguez (calf) also remained out of practice, but wide receiver Deebo Samuel (heel) was listed as a limited participant after missing Thursday’s on-field work for a load management day.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder) was estimated as a full participant after being limited on Thursday, but wide receiver Noah Brown (groin/knee) was limited for a second consecutive day.

Offensive guard Sam Cosmi (knee) and quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) remained full participants.

Cosmi is in his 21-day return-to-practice window and could return this week.