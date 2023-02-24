 Skip navigation
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Terry McLaurin: Sam Howell’s first start against the Cowboys was a great first step

  
Published February 24, 2023 04:43 AM
Head coach Ron Rivera has said that the Commanders plan to roll with second-year quarterback Sam Howell as QB1 when the team’s offseason program begins in April.

Howell mostly sat back and learned in his first season after being selected in the fifth round out of North Carolina. But he did help lead Washington to a 26-6 victory in Week 18 to end the regular season.

Receiver Terry McLaurin attended new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s introductory press conference on Thursday and in a media scrum after the session, the receiver expressed confidence in the young QB.

“His first start against the Cowboys was a great first step ,” McLaurin said. “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but I think just the way he handled himself from a demeanor standpoint, the way he prepared throughout that entire week against a really good defense, and the way he handled himself even when he had adversity during the game was outstanding for a guy [making] his first start at the end of the year.

“I know he’s working really hard, where he’s training right now, to be ready for the springtime. And I know the receivers, we’re excited to get ready to help him out.”

Howell finished that game 11-of-19 passing for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had five carries for 35 yards with a TD.

Howell’s touchdown pass went to McLaurin, as did arguably his best pass of the day — a 52-yard bomb down the right sideline to end the third quarter.