Terry McLaurin will not play in Week 11, will travel to Spain

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will not take part in the NFL’s first game in Madrid.

Head coach Dan Quinn said at his Monday press conference that McLaurin will travel with the team to Spain, but has been ruled out of the team’s Week 11 game against the Dolphins. McLaurin returned in Week 8 after missing four games with a quad injury, but left after aggravating it and has missed the last two games.

The Commanders have a bye in Week 12, so the hope is likely that McLaurin will be ready to play in the final six weeks of the regular season.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels will also be out with a dislocated left elbow and he will not be making the trip with the team later this week.