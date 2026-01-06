Tershawn Wharton listed as full participant at Panthers practice, Bobby Brown limited

Panthers defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton missed the final four games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, but Tuesday’s injury report brought good news about his chances of playing against the Rams this weekend.

Wharton was listed as a full participant in the team’s first on-field work of the week. Wharton started all nine games he played this season and had 36 tackles and two sacks in those appearances.

Defensive lineman Bobby Brown (concussion) was a limited participant after being injured in Week 18. Cornerback Robert Rochell (concussion) was also listed as limited.

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus (calf, ankle) joined Wharton as a full participant. Guards Robert Hunt (biceps) and Chandler Zavala (calf) were also full participants as they work their way back from injured reserve.