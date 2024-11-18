 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans activate Jeff Okudah, Mario Edwards Jr. for Monday’s game

  
Published November 18, 2024 03:09 PM

The Texans have announced a few roster moves before they play the Cowboys on Monday night.

Houston has activated cornerback Jeff Okudah to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Okudah has been sidelined by a quad injury but was a full participant in practice all week. He has not played since Week 1 when he was on the field for five special teams snaps.

Defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. has also been activated after serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. He’s recorded 2.0 sacks in six games this season.

The Texans waived cornerback Myles Bryant and running back J.J. Taylor to make room on the 53-man roster.

Additionally, Houston has elevated defensive tackle Tommy Togiai to the active roster off the practice squad for Monday’s game.