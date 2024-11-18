Texans activate Jeff Okudah, Mario Edwards Jr. for Monday’s game

The Texans have announced a few roster moves before they play the Cowboys on Monday night.

Houston has activated cornerback Jeff Okudah to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Okudah has been sidelined by a quad injury but was a full participant in practice all week. He has not played since Week 1 when he was on the field for five special teams snaps.

Defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. has also been activated after serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. He’s recorded 2.0 sacks in six games this season.

The Texans waived cornerback Myles Bryant and running back J.J. Taylor to make room on the 53-man roster.

Additionally, Houston has elevated defensive tackle Tommy Togiai to the active roster off the practice squad for Monday’s game.