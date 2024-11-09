 Skip navigation
Texans activate Nico Collins off of injured reserve

  
Published November 9, 2024 04:28 PM

C.J. Stroud may very well have his top receiver when the Texans play the Lions on Sunday night.

Houston has activated Nico Collins to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Collins has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the win over Buffalo in Week 5. He’s caught 32 passes for 567 yards with three touchdowns so far in 2024, averaging a league-leading 113.4 yards per game.

Collins remains questionable for the Sunday night matchup with the Lions.

The Texans have also activated defensive end Jerry Hughes (hip) off of injured reserve. He’s questionable for the matchup.

Houston waived cornerback D’Angelo Ross.

The club has also elevated defensive tackle Tommy Togiai off the practice squad for Week 10.