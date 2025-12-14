 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans activate TE Harrison Bryant from injured reserve

  
Published December 13, 2025 07:23 PM

The Texans activated tight end Harrison Bryant from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Bryant was designated to return from injured reserve this week after working his way back from neck and shoulder injuries.

The Texans waived running back Cody Schrader in a corresponding move. The team claimed Schrader off waivers this week, and he practiced the past three days.

Bryant has two catches for 7 yards in eight games this season.

The Texans also announced they elevated running back Jawhar Jordan and safety K’Von Wallace from the practice squad to the game-day roster.

Jordan will help with depth at the position if Nick Chubb can’t play. He is questionable with a rib injury. Wallace is needed with Jaylen Reed and M.J. Stewart on injured reserve.