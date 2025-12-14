Texans activate TE Harrison Bryant from injured reserve

The Texans activated tight end Harrison Bryant from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Bryant was designated to return from injured reserve this week after working his way back from neck and shoulder injuries.

The Texans waived running back Cody Schrader in a corresponding move. The team claimed Schrader off waivers this week, and he practiced the past three days.

Bryant has two catches for 7 yards in eight games this season.

The Texans also announced they elevated running back Jawhar Jordan and safety K’Von Wallace from the practice squad to the game-day roster.

Jordan will help with depth at the position if Nick Chubb can’t play. He is questionable with a rib injury. Wallace is needed with Jaylen Reed and M.J. Stewart on injured reserve.