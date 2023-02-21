 Skip navigation
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Texans add Jake Moreland, Chris Strausser to their coaching staff

  
Published February 21, 2023 11:27 AM
New Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is growing closer to completing his first coaching staff. He has added two more assistants.

Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser is leaving for the same job in Houston, and Broncos tight ends coach Jake Moreland is taking the same job with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Strausser replaces George Warhop, and Moreland takes over for Tim Berbenich.

Strausser spent four seasons in Indianapolis after two seasons in Denver. He as assistant offensive line coach for the Broncos in 2017 and the tackles coach for the team in 2018.

Moreland began coaching in college in 2003 after a short playing career in the NFL. His NFL coaching career began as assistant offensive line coach of the Jets in 2021 before going to the Broncos as tight ends coach a year ago.

The Texans will retain Ben McDaniels as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, per Wilson, along with defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso and special teams coordinator Frank Ross.