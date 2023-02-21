Report: Texans add Jake Moreland, Chris Strausser to their coaching staff

New Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is growing closer to completing his first coaching staff. He has added two more assistants.

Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser is leaving for the same job in Houston, and Broncos tight ends coach Jake Moreland is taking the same job with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Strausser replaces George Warhop, and Moreland takes over for Tim Berbenich.

Strausser spent four seasons in Indianapolis after two seasons in Denver. He as assistant offensive line coach for the Broncos in 2017 and the tackles coach for the team in 2018.

Moreland began coaching in college in 2003 after a short playing career in the NFL. His NFL coaching career began as assistant offensive line coach of the Jets in 2021 before going to the Broncos as tight ends coach a year ago.

The Texans will retain Ben McDaniels as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, per Wilson, along with defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso and special teams coordinator Frank Ross.