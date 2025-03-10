Texans agree to terms with DB Tremon Smith

The Texans have reached agreement with another free agent.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with defensive back Tremon Smith. The news comes shortly after word that they have struck a deal with wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Smith’s deal is for two years with a value of $7.5 million. It includes $4.5 million in guaranteed money.

Smith spent the last two seasons as a core special teams player with the Broncos, but also spent two years with Houston earlier in his career. He had nine tackles and a fumble recovery last season and he has 62 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over his entire career.