Texans agree to terms with DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

  
Published July 31, 2025 02:42 PM

The Texans have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Ndubuisi, an international prospect from Lagos, Nigeria, worked out for the Texans last week.

He was identified by the NFL’s International Player Pathway program and has spent the past few years honing his football skills. Ndubuisi has tried out as a lineman on both sides of the ball, playing offensive line for the Cardinals in the 2022 preseason and defensive line for the Broncos in the 2023 preseason.

He spent last season with the Commanders, and the Patriots signed him to a futures contract in January but waived him with a non-football illness designation.

The Texans needed another defensive tackle after Kyonte Hamilton fractured an ankle in Wednesday’s practice. He will undergo surgery, and the team will place Hamilton on injured reserve, Wilson reports.