Texans agree to terms with free agent wide receiver Justin Watson

The Texans are adding some free agent help at wide receiver.

Justin Watson has agreed to terms with Houston, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Watson was a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers and played four seasons in Tampa Bay before playing the last three seasons in Kansas City.

Watson won a Super Bowl ring while catching passes from Tom Brady and two rings while catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Now he’ll catch passes from C.J. Stroud.