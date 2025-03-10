Texans agree to terms with free agent wide receiver Justin Watson
Published March 10, 2025 06:00 PM
The Texans are adding some free agent help at wide receiver.
Justin Watson has agreed to terms with Houston, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Watson was a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers and played four seasons in Tampa Bay before playing the last three seasons in Kansas City.
Watson won a Super Bowl ring while catching passes from Tom Brady and two rings while catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Now he’ll catch passes from C.J. Stroud.