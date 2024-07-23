 Skip navigation
Texans announce all season tickets are sold out

  
Published July 23, 2024 09:20 AM

A year ago, expectations for the Texans were so low that they were the only team in the league without a single game scheduled for a national television window. Things have changed.

This year, expectations are high in Houston, and the Texans announced today that they have already sold out all season tickets for the 2024 season.

“Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and we feel their energy and anticipation for the 2024 Season,” Texans owner Cal McNair said in the team’s announcement. “It’s been an extremely exciting offseason for us, including debuting our new look, and we just want to thank our fans for all their support. We are proud that we have sold out of season tickets and look forward to H-Town coming together to cheer on Coach Ryans and the team. We want all of our fans to get here early and be loud each week we take the field at NRG Stadium.”

The arrival of head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud last year led to a dramatic turnaround that saw the Texans win the AFC South after winning four or fewer games in each of the previous three seasons. The Texans are a hot ticket now, and look like they should be for years to come.