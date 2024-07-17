 Skip navigation
Texans become first full team to report to training camp on Wednesday

  
Published July 17, 2024 08:52 AM

Wednesday marks the official start to training camp season in the NFL.

Rookies and assorted other players have reported to work for a handful of teams over the last few days, but Wednesday will see the first full squad report to work. The Texans will get that honor as they gather in Houston to get to work on building on last season’s success.

The Texans won the AFC South and then beat the Browns in a Wild Card game before falling to the Ravens to cap quarterback C.J. Stroud’s rookie season. The Texans spent the offseason adding players like wide receiver Stefon Diggs, edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and running back Joe Mixon to the roster and those moves as well as the expected growth of Stroud and fellow 2023 first-rounder Will Anderson have made the Texans one of the betting favorites in the AFC.

Houston is reporting to camp ahead of other teams because they will be in the Hall of Fame Game. They will be playing the Bears, who had their rookies in on Tuesday and will have their full squad ready to go on Friday.