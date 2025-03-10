 Skip navigation
Texans, Braxton Berrios agree to one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:28 PM

The Texans have added a wide receiver in the first minutes of free agency.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to terms with Braxton Berrios. It’s a one-year deal worth $2 million.

The Texans are also set to acquire Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jaguars when the new league year opens on Wednesday. They will join Nico Collins in the Houston receiving corps and we’ll see what happens with veteran free agents Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods.

Berrios tore his ACL in his sixth appearance for the Dolphins last season. He did not catch a pass in those appearances, but was working as a kickoff and punt returner.

Berrios has 134 catches for 1,323 yards and six touchdowns for his career. He has also run for four scores and he has one kickoff return touchdown.