Texans clinch AFC South, will host Browns in wild card round

The Texans’ remarkable turnaround season has concluded with a division title.

With Jacksonville’s 28-20 loss to Tennessee on Sunday, Houston clinched the AFC South and will host Cleveland in next weekend’s wild card round.

With a rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans and a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, the Texans went from worst-to-first in 2024 at 10-7. Both Houston and Cleveland went from last in 2022 to the playoffs in 2023. In 25 of the past 28 seasons dating back to 1996, at least one team has made the playoffs the season after finishing in last or tied for last place.

Houston and Cleveland are two of at least four teams to make this postseason after failing to qualify the year before. This marks 34 consecutive years of at least four new playoff teams in the NFL.

The Browns defeated the Texans 36-22 back in Week 16, but Stroud did not play in that game while in concussion protocol.

Cleveland went 4-0 against the AFC South in 2023, berating Jacksonville and Tennessee at home along with Houston and Indianapolis on the road.

The schedule for next week’s wild card matchups is set to be released later on Sunday.