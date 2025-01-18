 Skip navigation
Texans cut Chiefs’ lead to 13-12 on Joe Mixon touchdown run, missed extra point

  
Published January 18, 2025 06:21 PM

The Texans have largely controlled today’s game today in Kansas City. But Houston still trails, thanks to two missed kicks.

Texans running back Joe Mixon scored a touchdown in the third quarter to make the score 13-12 Chiefs, but Houston kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed the extra point wide right. Fairbairn also missed a field goal wide right in the same direction, on a day when the wind seems to be affecting his kicks.

The Texans have in many ways outplayed the Chiefs today, and are currently out-gaining them 275 yards to 123. But special teams have been big for Kansas City, including a long return of the opening kickoff in addition to those missed kicks.

The Chiefs need Patrick Mahomes to get something going on offense. And the Texans need Fairbairn to make his kicks.