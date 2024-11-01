 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Texans DE Will Anderson injures left leg

  
Published October 31, 2024 08:52 PM

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson limped off with assistance in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game.

Anderson’s left ankle got caught underneath teammate Neville Hewitt while both were chasing Jets running back Breece Hall with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter.

Anderson has 7.5 sacks in eight games this season after making seven in 15 games as a rookie last season.

He remained in the tent as the sideline medical tent when the Texans defense took the field. Denico Autry replaced Anderson, with Derek Barnett subbing for Danielle Hunter for the start of the series.

Neither team has scored yet.

UPDATE 8:54 P.M. ET: Anderson has returned to the game late in the first quarter with his ankle heavily taped.