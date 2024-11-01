Texans DE Will Anderson injures left leg

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson limped off with assistance in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game.

Anderson’s left ankle got caught underneath teammate Neville Hewitt while both were chasing Jets running back Breece Hall with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter.

Anderson has 7.5 sacks in eight games this season after making seven in 15 games as a rookie last season.

He remained in the tent as the sideline medical tent when the Texans defense took the field. Denico Autry replaced Anderson, with Derek Barnett subbing for Danielle Hunter for the start of the series.

Neither team has scored yet.

UPDATE 8:54 P.M. ET: Anderson has returned to the game late in the first quarter with his ankle heavily taped.