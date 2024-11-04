 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons
Mike McCarthy: We’ll have conversations about IR for Dak Prescott after more evaluation
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons
Mike McCarthy: We’ll have conversations about IR for Dak Prescott after more evaluation
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans designate DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jeff Okudah to return from injured reserve

  
Published November 4, 2024 04:25 PM

The Texans designated defensive end Jerry Hughes and cornerback Jeff Okudah to return from injured reserve. That opens the players’ 21-day practice window.

Hughes, 36, has missed the past five games with a hip injury. He has one tackle in four games this season.

He totaled 12 sacks the past two seasons for the Texans after three seasons in Indianapolis and nine in Buffalo. The former first-round draft choice has totaled 480 tackles, 70 sacks, 142 quarterback hits and 19 forced fumbles in his career.

The team placed Okudah on injured reserve after he aggravated a hip injury in the season opener when he played five special teams snaps against the Colts.

Okudah, 25, signed with the Texans as a free agent this offseason. The third overall pick of the Lions in 2020, Okudah’s career has been plagued by injuries, including a core muscle tear and a ruptured Achilles.

The Lions traded him to the Falcons for a fifth-round pick in 2023.

Okudah has 168 tackles, two interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 38 career games with 31 starts.