Texans designate DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jeff Okudah to return from injured reserve

The Texans designated defensive end Jerry Hughes and cornerback Jeff Okudah to return from injured reserve. That opens the players’ 21-day practice window.

Hughes, 36, has missed the past five games with a hip injury. He has one tackle in four games this season.

He totaled 12 sacks the past two seasons for the Texans after three seasons in Indianapolis and nine in Buffalo. The former first-round draft choice has totaled 480 tackles, 70 sacks, 142 quarterback hits and 19 forced fumbles in his career.

The team placed Okudah on injured reserve after he aggravated a hip injury in the season opener when he played five special teams snaps against the Colts.

Okudah, 25, signed with the Texans as a free agent this offseason. The third overall pick of the Lions in 2020, Okudah’s career has been plagued by injuries, including a core muscle tear and a ruptured Achilles.

The Lions traded him to the Falcons for a fifth-round pick in 2023.

Okudah has 168 tackles, two interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 38 career games with 31 starts.