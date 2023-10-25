Texans designate Hassan Ridgeway to return, re-sign Cory Littleton

The Texans have made a pair of roster moves that should boost their defensive depth.

Houston has designated defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window. Ridgeway has been sidelined by a calf injury suffered during the Week 1 loss to Baltimore.

Ridgeway had two tackles while playing 15 defensive snaps in the contest.

Houston has also re-signed linebacker Cory Littleton. He was previously released on Oct. 18. Littleton has appeared in all six games for the Texans this year. He’s played 64 percent of Houston’s special teams snaps this year and four percent of defensive snaps.