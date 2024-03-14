Texans, DT Tim Settle agree to a two-year deal

The Texans have agreed to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Tim Settle, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports. The deal has a maximum value of $7 million with incentives.

Settle visited Houston on Thursday.

The Texans traded Maliek Collins to the 49ers and the Bengals signed Sheldon Rankins, leaving Houston with a need at the position.

Settle, 26, appeared in all 17 games last season for the Bills, with two starts. He totaled 14 tackles and a sack.

In his six-year career with Washington and Buffalo, Settle made 87 tackles, nine sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 95 career games.